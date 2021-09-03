To the Editor:
Now there are rallies for “medical freedom.” People either against vaccinations or afraid of vaccination are trying to force their opinions on others. Some carried signs saying “my body, my choice,” the same wording pro-choice demonstrators carry.
Check www.action4lib erty.com/stop_vaccine_ mandates_tour_confronta tion_with_politician to see how Rep. Kresha interacted with that group. Appalling, embarrassing, shameful behavior.
Who were they protesting against? Not government, but private businesses, including hospitals, that want their employees vaccinated. Those same people have said government should “get off the backs” of private businesses.
They’re afraid of what’s in a vaccine, but when they’re in the hospital they receive all kinds of expensive infusions without asking what’s in those.
Hospitals across America are full of COVID patients who didn’t get vaccinated, wear masks or avoid indoor crowds.
Who’s paying for their selfishness? We all are. Treatment costs for COVID ICU patients can be hundreds of thousands of dollars. If they’re on Medicare, Medicaid or VA, our tax dollars pay, and if they’re on other insurance all the other policy holders pay.
It’s wrong that we should pay for others’ neglect and selfishness. Maybe hospitals should have the right to refuse treatment for unvaccinated before we all go broke paying for them. — Roman Witucki, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.