Jesus says in John 10:9, I am the door. If anyone enters by me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture. 10 The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.
In all that is happening around us, it is important as followers of Christ Jesus to put our mind on our identity of who we are in Christ for he has given us abundant life in the midst of it all, for it is in him we live and move and have our being. Gal. 17;28. For our life is hidden with Christ in God. Col 3;3.
What a privilege we have been given to live our life from his presence and overwhelming love as overcomers, more than conquerors through Christ. He even raised us up together, and made us sit together in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, 7 that in the ages to come he might show the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us in Christ. 8 For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, 9 not of works, lest anyone should boast. 10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them. Ephesians 2;6,10.
It is time to press into all that he blessed us with and learn to live, abiding in him and to trust in the Lord with all your heart, and not to lean on your own understanding; but in all our ways to acknowledge him. Prov 3:5-6.
Imagine living our daily lives hosting and carrying the presence of God, the King of all Kings the Creator of all that is, who has given us a brand new life in himself and our body has become his temple.
Shouldn’t we be his praise and adoration while he is taking us from one realm of glory to another and bringing as it is in heaven down here in the name of Jesus?!
But just as a veil separated the holy place from the most holy place of his presence, many times we allow our own understanding of all that is happening, to becomes a veil that separates us from living in and from the intimacy and fullness of his presence.
Realize how important it is to take our thoughts captive to the obedience of the Christ in us. Our flesh and the enemy want to keep us entrapped in sins, feeling unworthy, under condemnation and in all that is wrong, while Jesus came to set us free of our sins and to give us a brand new life in himself by virtue of the blood of his covenant with us! Let us set our mind on things above.
All that Jesus provided for us in salvation is already within us.
Isa 12:2: Behold, God is my salvation, I will trust and not be afraid; ‘For Yah, the Lord, is my strength and song; he also has become my salvation.’” 3 Therefore with joy you will draw water from the wells of salvation. When we meditate on and acknowledge every good thing which is in us in Christ Jesus, Holy Spirit will effectively work out all we are in Christ Jesus. Philemon 6.
Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. 17 And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him. Col 3:16.
There is a divine mystery a secret surprise that has been concealed from the world for generations, but now it’s being revealed, unfolded and manifested for every holy believer to experience 27 Living within you is the Christ who floods you with the expectation of glory! This mystery embedded within us, becomes a heavenly treasure chest of hope filled with the riches of glory for his people, and God wants everyone to know it Colossians 1;26,27 Passion translation.
1 Cor 2:9: But as it is written: “Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love him.” 10 But God has revealed them to us through his Spirit. For the Spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God. 11 For what man knows the things of a man except the spirit of the man which is in him? Even so no one knows the things of God except the Spirit of God. 12 Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit who is from God, that we may know the things that have been freely given to us by God.
Holy Spirit bring us more revelation of the Christ in us, so we can live out his fullness on earth!
