We find ourselves in the heart of the Easter Season. In the Catholic tradition, the Easter season lasts for 50 days which ends with the Feast of Pentecost. Throughout these 50 days, we will encounter the experience of the early disciples and Apostles with the risen Lord in his appearances near the empty tomb, in the locked upper room, on the road to Emmaus, on the shore of Galilee and on the road to Damascus. We will also hear about the early Christians proclaiming the Good News of the Lord’s resurrection throughout the Mediterranean in the Acts of the Apostles. I hope that we can take the time during Easter to reflect and pray on these readings.
During this time, we reflect on that the resurrection of Jesus brings real hope. This and the Holy Spirit impelled the early Christians to face great adversity as they spread the good news. Their hope anchored their faith in the knowledge that victory has been won by Christ and yet it would take time to take effect in our world and in people’s hearts. They had the calling, challenge and joy to be God’s messengers. It was through their extraordinary lives of hope rooted in the Holy Spirit that accomplished the unthinkable, converting the pagan Roman Empire.
Like the early Christians, we are called to live real hope in the Holy Spirit. We know that Jesus has won the decisive battle. And like the early Christians we believe that this is still taking full effect in our world and in our hearts until Jesus comes again. We like the first Christians will face our share of difficulties for the sake of the Gospel and God will accomplish the unthinkable.
I will end with St. Peter’s words on the grace of hope in the Christian life: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! By his great mercy we have been born anew to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and to an inheritance which is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, who by God’s power are guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time. In this you rejoice, though now and for a little while you may have to suffer various trials, so that the genuineness of you faith, more precious than gold which though perishable is tested by fire, may redound to praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ” 1 Peter 1:3-7 (RSV).
