In the fog of “war” — as President Trump termed COVID-19 efforts — the correct course of action is often difficult to discern. Some commanders are reckless; some are overly cautious. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appears to be the latter. The old football coach has moved the goalposts, keeping the state shut down until May 4.
When this crisis began, the expert epidemiologists told us that 40% to 70% of Americans would contract the disease. That may yet happen, but as of Tuesday, 1.2% Americans had come down with it. The modeling used to scare everyone into their hidey-holes is now being adjusted steadily downward. Now the experts say more virus is out there than the statistics show; that we have asymptomatic carriers among us. But they don’t know that; no one does. That assertion is based on anecdotal guesswork, not formal studies, because many COVID-19 patients don’t know who gave it to them.
So let’s look at what we actually do know about COVID-19.
First and foremost is that, other than your own immune system, no cure exists. Laboratories around the globe are working on finding a vaccine and treatments that work, but as of today, each of us should be thinking that it is up to us to save our own selves by following the public health recommendations — weighed against one’s individual risk.
Here in Minnesota, as of this writing on Wednesday, 39 people have died. The youngest was 58 years old, and the average age was 86. What does that tell you? If you are elderly, you should be staying home. If you have a compromised immune system because of an ailment, same thing.
COVID-19 is not a death sentence for the hale and hearty. For most people who contract the virus, it is only an unpleasant interlude. Governors across the nation have issued blanket stay-at-home orders in an effort to stem the spread. However, the purpose is only to buy time for health care facilities to ramp up for the expected influx. Political leaders have talked about “flattening the curve.” The stay-at-home orders do that, but they don’t make the disease any less dangerous for at-risk groups. It will still be among us when the orders end.
Personally, because I’m in an at-risk group, I’ve resigned myself to the idea that I’ll be mostly a homebody for the next year. Most of my social interactions will be by phone, email and video apps. When I do have to go out, I find myself following the public health recommendations much more than I did before. I wash my hands and use hand sanitizer more often and more thoroughly than I ever have. When I have to pay cash, I always try to give the cashier the correct change so I don’t get contaminated money back. I stay out of crowded aisles in the supermarket.
Based on the few facts we know about the virus, it appears Minnesota is doing a great job of “social distancing.” As of Tuesday, we had the lowest COVID-19 frequency of any state, only 17 per 100,000.
In deaths as a percentage of population, the state had the 9th best ranking. Of greater concern is the frequency of deaths per diagnosis. Minnesota has the 18th highest mortality rate on that measure.
As of Monday, Minnesota ranked 21st in the percentage of the population that had been tested for COVID-19 — and that percentage was only 0.46%. However, Minnesota had the third lowest positive diagnosis per test rate; only 4.0%.
The testing effort continues to ramp up. I wrote several weeks ago that testing does little to help patients, but I now see the need to test more in order to help public health officials better understand how the virus spreads, and for the politicians to understand better how to balance the health risks vs. the damage being done to the economy.
Within Minnesota’s 87 counties, the numbers remain too low to draw definitive conclusions. As of Wednesday, 22 counties had no COVID-19 cases ever and another 18 had one. Of the 1,154 positive cases, only 522 were still in treatment. Unsurprisingly, Hennepin County had the most cases (344 as of Wednesday). Based on population, however, Hennepin has only the 20th highest frequency of COVID-19. The county causing the greatest concern is Martin County (Fairmont is the county seat) on the Iowa border. It’s frequency rate is more than twice any other county — but only 1.7 per thousand people. A flare up can come anywhere.
Those are the facts. Now here is an opinion: We cannot continue to shut down the entire state’s economy until a vaccine is approved. The perfect becomes the enemy of the good for the greatest number. Minnesota is a big state, and much of it has little or no COVID-19 in it. Instead of practicing one-size-fits-all, the governor needs to open up those counties with no active COVID-19 cases, while continuing to urge individuals truly endangered to stay home and everyone else to stay in their counties. If hot spots develop, he can always clamp down again, but when the spread of COVID-19 is still less than 1 in a thousand in 45 of the state’s counties (and half have recovered), it seems like a risk worth taking.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
