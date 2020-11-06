To the Editor:
The Governor Tim Walz/Minnesota Department of Health dictatorship is creating the illusion of a worsening COVID-19 pandemic by doubling/tripling/quadrupling testing to maximize the count of new COVID-19 cases, despite a 99.5% recovery rate.
They’re relentlessly establishing new COVID-19 testing sites and added a new “emergency use,” “rapid,” “antigen” test they openly admit is less accurate.
They intend keeping Minnesota shut down, creating a permanent infrastructure for nonstop COVID-19 testing, obliterating in-person learning, destroying small business, more quarantining, transferring dictatorial power to giant corporations.
On Oct. 14, results from this new antigen test became part of the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily reporting of new COVID-19 cases and deaths, having already been used widely for several weeks, heavily in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities.
One state considered withdrawing new “rapid” COVID-19 testing from nursing homes, citing false positives.
Could this recently begun antigen testing, including on Minnesota’s repeatedly-tested long-term care population (comprising 70% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths), have artificially inflated the number of new COVID-19 cases/deaths reported in October?
The average daily COVID-19 death count for July was 5.13 (masks mandated); August’s, 7; September’s, 7.37 — October’s, about 12.
Presently, federal government-sent antigen tests flood America. — Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
