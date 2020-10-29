Royalton High School crowned its homecoming king and queen Sunday, Oct. 25. Queen Amanda Waletski, left, and King Nathan Kolbo presided over RHS homecoming week. The Royals take on Holdingford in the homecoming football game which will be played on Friday night, Oct. 30, at St. Cloud Tech High school at 7:30 p.m. due to field conditions in Royalton.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.