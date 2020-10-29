RHS homecoming 2020

Royalton High School crowned its homecoming king and queen Sunday, Oct. 25. Queen Amanda Waletski, left, and King Nathan Kolbo presided over RHS homecoming week. The Royals take on Holdingford in the homecoming football game which will be played on Friday night, Oct. 30, at St. Cloud Tech High school at 7:30 p.m. due to field conditions in Royalton.

