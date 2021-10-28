To the Editor:
Next Tuesday, Nov. 2, is Election Day in Minnesota. On the ballot this year is a bond referendum to help improve the school for our children in terms of safety, career and technical education and general maintenance.
Included in the bond referendum for Upsala Schools are capital improvements that promote the school’s ability to train students in career and technical skills. The funding will assist in creating an expanded area in the shop where students will have the ability to train in a clean lab environment. The improved access will allow for further training in robotics, CNC machining and more; preparing students to enter the workforce with relevant skills that are in great need in our economy today.
As a former UHS student and current Upsala FFA alumni, I encourage all voters to vote “Yes” to this proposal. The workforce of the future begins with relevant, hands-on training today and UHS is recognizing the need for this.
Please vote “Yes” on Tuesday, Nov. 2. — Kyle Wensmann, Upsala FFA alumni, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.