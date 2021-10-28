To the Editor:
I’d like to encourage all residents of the Upsala School District to vote Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Only voting location is current Upsala city hall in the Stearns Bank building. Polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
When considering your vote, please keep the following in mind:
1. All structures, including schools, require periodic updating.
2. $75 estimated tax increase on a homestead valued at $150,000 is certainly not excessive.
3. Unlike taxes paid to Uncle Sam or to Minnesota Department of Revenue — you know exactly where these tax dollars are going. Your local school.
4. I believe our town exists and even thrives because of our school, whether housing Cardinals or Patriots.
5. Lastly, I encourage parents that homeschool and those that send their children to another district to seriously consider a yes vote.
Our school is extremely important to all residents and to the repute and well-being of Upsala itself. I intend to vote “yes.” — Bill Krivanek, Upsala
