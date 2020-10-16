To the Editor:

Presently, a lot of candidates try to campaign by not showing what they can do but by trying to defame their opponents. My husband said to just let it lie, they are only showing their true colors. Enough said.

I believe my husband is doing it correctly. He is doing a lot for the Third Ward and the community and he has shown this by working to get the bike trail completed, creating educational opportunities at Crane Meadows, getting the disc golf course, developing Gamradt Park on the West Side, pursuing the splash pad, supporting the Zoo and pursuing a youth center. Our young people need these things to keep them here and to give them positive things to do.

I would like to see what the other candidates have done and bring that to the table. Not like what I have heard: All the committees they belong to (my husband probably is on more) or I am young and aggressive (not I have experience), and how divisive they can be (Frank will not cut others down).

When you vote please don’t get caught up in the false rhetoric but vote for who can offer the most. — Chris Gosiak, Little Falls

