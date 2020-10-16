To the Editor:
What are you watching for news? It seems pretty partisan. Just because I’m 12, you think I don’t understand things, but you’re quite wrong. The younger generation will be the future caretakers of the world and the country.
I hope we can do a better job working together for our children and work on climate change and not be so divided. Let’s do this for America. The First Amendment allows us to obtain news, it’s up to the individual’s interpretation.
Trump, you say, is doing a great job at COVID-19.
Remember, this is the guy that said he could do whatever he wanted to women, but can’t bring peace to his own country. He is keeping us divided by things he says every day. He said that the troops that died for us were losers and suckers. They deserve better from the man that leads the country.
He wants to take away health care for pre-existing conditions. Great job, huh? And worry about your Social Security, they want to do away with it.
Wear a mask, it’s simple, unless you don’t care about people. He doesn’t care about us voters. He only cares about himself not you, not anyone else. — Brayden Wozniak, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.