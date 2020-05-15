To the Editor:
Have you ever wanted to change something? Most of us have. The upcoming Crow Wing Power Board Elections are coming up and we definitely need some changes there.
There continues to be a lot of questions at CWP. Does the upcoming mining project have individual royalties for anyone? Are there non-disclosure agreements (NDA) being offered for hush agreements? Why are long-term, faithful employees being pushed out? Why are there still parts of the monthly meetings closed to folks, including one board member? Why don’t the minutes have “all” the information from the meetings?
These three folks; Bryan McCulloch, Gary Bakken and Loren Beilke, have promised to get answers. Please vote for them in the upcoming election. You can and should vote in all districts, not just yours.
Let’s bring honesty, transparency, fiscal responsibility and accountability back to Crow Wing Power.
For more information, go to www.cwpaccountabili tygroup.com. — John Ward, Baxter
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.