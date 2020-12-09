Bell ringers Raena Wellman, left, and Heather Moengen, greeted customers to Coborn’s in Little Falls, hoping to bring a little cheer and raise a little jingle for the Salvation Army. Anyone who would like to volunteer to ring the bell can call (320) 360-2098 or visit RegisterToRing.com — where people can also launch their own “virtual kettle” online fundraiser.
