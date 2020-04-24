To the Editor:
April is National Volunteer Month – an appropriate time to recognize the many local volunteers who provide important services for CHI St Gabriel’s Health.
Every year, local volunteers give thousands of hours of their time, talent and skills to CHI St Gabriel’s Health, providing important indirect patient care and assistance. Their work allows medical professionals to spend more time caring for patients.
Last year, CHI St. Gabriel’s Health volunteers provided 20,018 hours of volunteer service. In addition, the St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates raised and provided $18,275 to support the hospital’s mission.
Across Minnesota last year, more than 15,000 volunteers provided 1,177,291 hours of service valued at $28,419,804, and raised $3,682,471 to support local hospitals and nursing homes.
Our hospital volunteers for making a real difference in our community. Their efforts make our hospital a more comfortable, caring place for health care, and our community a better place to live.
If you’d like to be a hospital volunteer, call Linda Johnson at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health at (320) 631-5432. — Linda LeBlanc, president, St. Gabriel’s Hospital Advocates, Little Falls
