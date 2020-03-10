St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls is actively monitoring and taking necessary precautions to protect residents from COVID-19.
Currently, there are no current concerns regarding the virus at St. Otto’s Care Center. The priority at St. Otto’s Care Center’s is to keep residents free from the virus.
To do so, effective Tuesday, March 10, until further notice, St. Otto’s Care Center will be restricting visitors to immediate family or friends who need to visit for critical or sensitive reasons.
Every visitor to St. Otto’s will be required for screening prior to visiting any resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.