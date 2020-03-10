St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls is actively monitoring and taking necessary precautions to protect residents from COVID-19.

Currently, there are no current concerns regarding the virus at St. Otto’s Care Center. The priority at St. Otto’s Care Center’s is to keep residents free from the virus.

To do so, effective Tuesday, March 10, until further notice, St. Otto’s Care Center will be restricting visitors to immediate family or friends who need to visit for critical or sensitive reasons.

Every visitor to St. Otto’s will be required for screening prior to visiting any resident.

Load comments