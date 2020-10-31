1,221 children adopted from foster care last year, 733 still waiting
More than 700 children in Minnesota’s foster care system need permanent families. Those children and the more than 1,200 adopted from state guardianship last year will be the focus of three weeks of virtual events during November, Adoption Month.
The 23rd annual Celebrate Adoption: Circus of the Heart honors families who adopted children from the foster care system and provides information to those who are interested in learning more about adoption. From Nov. 1 to 20, this year’s virtual activities will include an art show, scavenger hunt, reptile exhibit, award presentations, theme days, panel discussions about adoption, and videos from experts and an adoptive family. Each week, presenters will announce free prize giveaways for those who preregistered for the event.
Families — more than 1,700 children and adults — who registered will also receive a Circus of the Heart box filled with art supplies, ideas for family activities, gift cards and small prizes for children.
“All children need safe, nurturing, permanent families to thrive,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “We hope the virtual events we’ve planned this year will reach even more people than ever — especially those from outside the Twin Cities — as we celebrate families created through adoption and encourage others to consider adopting children from the foster care system. We always need more loving families to nurture, care for and welcome children into their forever homes.”
Last year, Minnesotans adopted 1,221 children from the foster care system. Currently, of the 733 children still without permanent homes:
• 65% have special needs, including physical, mental, emotional or behavioral disabilities;
• 57% are siblings who need to be adopted together
46% are 12 to 18 years old, 28% are 6 to 11 and 26% are under 6; and
• 36% are white, 31% are Black/African American, 6% are American Indian, 1% are Asian/Pacific Islander, 25% are two or more races and 1% are unknown/declined to identify.
Those who did not preregister can still participate via MN Adopt’s website at: https://www.mnadopt.org/about/events-news/coth2020/ or Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/mnADOPT/.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services, MN Adopt and other partners are sponsoring the virtual event.
More adoption information about adoption is available from country or tribal social service agencies, MN Adopt at www.mnadopt.org or the department at mn.gov/dhs.
