Swanville Public School announced that Kaycee Vilinski has been named as the November Senior High Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Summer Smith.
Vilinski participates in many school activities, serving since 10th grade on Student Council, trying volleyball as a junior, track as a sophomore and softball as a freshman. She also participated in band since fifth grade until the end of her junior year.
Her achievements include consistently being on the A Honor Roll and receiving the Spanish Student of the Year, both as a freshman and as a sophomore. She was also the English Student of the Year as a sophomore.
“I have really enjoyed having Kaycee as a student over the past few years. Kaycee is very studious and conscientious. She always strives to do her very best, which is evident in the work that she does,” said art instructor Kerry Osberg. “Kaycee is a kindhearted and supportive person. She is consistently helping other students in her class, and offers up compliments willingly. I can see Kaycee doing great things, and I am sure that she will use her talents to make this world a better place to be.”
Science teacher Jason Lee said, “Kaycee is an excellent student that I enjoy having in class. She takes pride in doing her best no matter the task. For both Physics and Chemistry, Kaycee excels at learning difficult concepts while also leading other students by example. I have no doubt Kaycee will do well in anything she chooses to do in her life.”
Vilinski said her favorite thing about school is art class. She advises other students “Life isn’t easy, but everything will get better. You just have to keep your head up.”
Vilinski enjoys training and riding horses, drawing, hunting and simply spending time with her animals.
She plans to attend Iowa State University to study veterinary medicine.
