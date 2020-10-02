“What I Fought For,” an exhibition about Veterans and Refugees will be on display at Little Falls Great River Regional Library, Oct. 3-23.
“What I Fought For” is an exhibit of stories about veterans and refugees. The exhibit will begin at the Little Falls Library, and will travel to Holdingford and St. Cloud between now and March 31, 2021.
The series is created by Tanika Roy, a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, artist and photographer. Her work focuses on humanitarian and environmental issues. She is currently based in the Los Angeles Area. “What I Fought For” documents the profound connections of veterans and refugees through photography and the written word.
#WhatIFoughtFor aims to tell those stories and build support for American leadership to protect the persecuted.
This exhibition is provided by the Veterans for American Ideals, a nonpartisan group of military veterans who share the belief that America is strongest when its policies and actions match its ideals.
The exhibit is free to the public. Public events are not currently scheduled. Stories and videos are available for viewing online at www.whatifoughtfor.vfai.org.
The exhibit schedule:
• Little Falls Library, 108 NE Third St., Oct. 3 - 23;
• Art in Motion on the Lake Wobegon Trail, 1400 Fourth St., Holdingford, Oct. 22 - Nov. 22; and
• Stearns History Museum, 235 33rd Ave. S., Saint Cloud, Dec. 1 - March 31, 2021.
