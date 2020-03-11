The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported that the vehicle involved the robbery at Tiny's Tavern in Lastrup has been located. The robbery occurred about 11:26 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
The Sheriff's Office said several people have been interviewed and the case remains under investigation.
The Sheriff's Office is still seeking the public's assistance.
Anyway with information regarding the case is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at (320) 632-9233.
ORIGINAL STATEMENT:
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects who reportedly robbed Tiny’s Tavern in Lastrup.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery in progress at Tiny’s Tavern Sunday, March 8, about 11:26 p.m.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two male suspects entered Tiny’s Tavern wearing dark colored bandanas over their faces, went behind the bar and took a bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash. The two suspects were described as young males, approximately 5-foot, 4 inches to 5-foot, 7 inches tall, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.
The suspects fled the bar and were picked up by a third suspect who was driving a small dark colored SUV, unknown make or model. The vehicle did have a luggage rack on top and damage to the windshield.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.