Swanville Public School announced its November Senior High Student of the Month is senior Sydney VanRisseghem. She is the daughter of Brent and Angie VanRisseghem.
She participates in many school activities, serving on Student Council in grades 8 through 10, and also as a senior. She has been active in both volleyball and softball since seventh grade and played basketball in 7th through sophomore year.
VanRisseghem’s achievements include consistently being on the A Honor Roll, student of the month on three separate occasions, and athlete of the month for volleyball. She also has won the Prairie Conference All Academic award for volleyball and softball.
“I have known Sydney since she was in eighth grade, my first year as the art teacher here at Swanville. From the very start, I knew that she was an exceptional person,” said Kerry Osberg, art instructor. “Sydney is bright, conscientious and she cares about the people around her. She always does her best and is willing to help others. I will miss her greatly after she graduates, but I am positive that she will move on to do great things.”
VanRisseghem said her favorite thing about school is being able to see all of her friends. She advises other students “Corona isn’t fun, but make the most of it.”
Outside of school, VanRisseghem is active in her church youth group, volunteers her time at the Swanville Carnival and also at the Morrison County Humane Society.
“Sydney VanRisseghem is an outstanding choice for the Student of the Month. Sydney works hard in her classes and is always willing to help out a student at school. She is great with the younger kids as well.,” said Activities Director Aaron Gapinski. “Sydney is a leader in athletics and in the classroom. She will go on and do great things because of her work ethic, her personality and her leadership skills.”
VanRisseghem enjoys sports, hanging with friends and family and spending time with her dog, JoJo.
She plans to attend college to become a radiology technician.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.