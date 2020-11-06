Craig Van Brickey, 40, Little Falls, was charged with 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the statement of probable cause from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on routine patrol in Little Falls on Oct. 30 when he observed a vehicle stopped in the traffic lane in front of a residence on Seventh Street Northeast. The deputy allegedly observed a male party standing next to the driver’s side window of the suspect vehicle. He allegedly observed hand-to-hand contact between the person standing outside the vehicle and the male driver. He allegedly recognized the driver as Van Brickey.
The defendent allegedly observed the deputy approaching in his squad car and drove away from the scene. The deputy followed Van Brickey, at which time he allegedly observed him “standing up in his seat and arching his back” to “put something behind him.” The deputy reported it appeared as though Van Brickey was trying to hide something in his pants or his person.
The deputy activated his lights and stopped the suspect vehicle and confirmed the driver was Van Brickey. The defendent allegedly told the deputy that “he didn’t do anything wrong and that he could search him.” The deputy patted Van Brickey down and found a plastic straw with “a white, powdery substance” in Van Brickey’s pocket. When asked what it was, Van Brickey allegedly told the deputy he didn’t know it was there. The deputy searched Van Brickey’s vehicle and allegedly located a rock of suspected methamphetamine. Van Brickey was placed under arrest.
Van Brickey was transported to the Morrison County Jail and booked for possession of controlled substances. During the search of his clothing in the jail, another small, clear, plastic baggie was located, which allegedly contained suspected methamphetamine.
The substance allegedly later field tested positive for methamphetamine. The baggie allegedly contained approximately .63 grams of methamphetamine, and the rock allegedly found inside Van Brickey’s vehicle weighed approximately 2.02 grams.
If convicted, Van Brickey faces a maximum of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.