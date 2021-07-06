The Upstage Players will present its summer community theatre production, “Crazy for You,” with performances Friday – Monday, July 16 – 19, in Upsala.
“Crazy for You” is the classic tale of a boy, a girl, and a theater in need of salvation.
Stage-struck Bobby Child works as a banker for his overbearing mother, Lottie, but spends his off hours practicing dance routines and sneaking in to audition for Zangler’s Follies, the most popular show in New York City, headed up by Bela Zangler, a finicky Hungarian producer.
Unfortunately, Bobby’s showbiz career is going nowhere, and the fiancé he doesn’t want is insisting that he name the date, so when Lottie demands that he travel to foreclose on a property, Bobby jumps at the chance to get out of town.
Upon arrival in Deadrock, Nevada, Bobby falls for Polly Baker, the independent postmistress, whose father happens to be behind on the loan payments for the Gaiety Theater. Now lovestruck, Bobby comes up with a plan: call in his friends, the Follies Girls, all the way from New York City, cast the locals — a bunch of rundown cowboys with musical talent — and put on a show to save the old building.
In order to spend time with the furious Polly, Bobby disguises himself as Bela Zangler of Zangler’s Follies, and when the real Zangler arrives in town, chasing Tessie, his beloved choreographer, things really get “Crazy!”
With a fast-paced and light-hearted script by Ludwig, and a collection of the most beloved tunes of George and Ira Gershwin, including the well-known tune, “I Got Rhythm,” the day-dreamy “Can’t Be Bothered Now,” the catchy, high-energy “Slap That Bass,” and the plaintive, romantic “Someone To Watch Over Me,” Crazy For You is a truly delightful homage to the beloved, optimistic musicals of the 1930s: a world of showgirls and cowboys, in which a city boy and a country girl reconcile their differences, fall in love, and save a theater the old-fashioned way (Cohn-Eichner).
Show times are Friday, July 16, Saturday, July 17, and Monday, July 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10 (adult) and $8 (child/senior citizens) at the Upsala High School Auditorium.
Cast members include Bobby Child - Samuel Zimmerman; Polly Baker - Bethany Cimenski; Lank Hawkins – Ben Blonigen; Irene Roth – Kylie Pohlman; Bela Zangler – Dan Cheney; Tess – Melanie Cimenski; Patsy – Cari Simon; Mitzi – Stella Hagen; Louisa – Arlene Warga; Moose – Greg Cimenski; Mingo – Braedan Rene; Sam -Christopher Borash; Billy the Kid – Colten Cimenski; Wyatt – Jake Gunderson; Patricia Fodor – Leonice Prokott; Eugene Fodor – Nicholas Mettler; Everett Baker – Jax Pearson; Lottie Child – Pam Schoon; and Millie – Danielle Yourczek. Crew members include stage manager – Pam Schoon; set builder – Dan Cheney, musical director – Denise Cheney; and director – Melanie Cimenski.
