Upsala NHS members and Student Council members did a community service project at the Salvation Army in St. Cloud, Dec. 18. The students are pictured front row (from left): Hailie Luedtke and Allie Maciej. Second row: Gracie George, Olivia Peterson, Zoe Wiegers, Shanna Dobmeier, Kaitlyn George, Anna Blonigen, Abby Ripplinger and Brooklyn Bense. Back row: Isaiah Wardlaw, Micah Ripplinger, Collin Prom, Alex Roerick, Bennet Pundsack, Audrey Thomas, Emma Kremers, Gracie Leners, Myra Arvig, Laura Lange and Anthony Nienaber.