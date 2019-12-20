Members of the Upsala Student Council and Upsala National Honor Society (NHS) joined forces in a visit to the Salvation Army in St. Cloud, Dec. 18. They were joined by NHS adviser Patrick Ross and Student Council adviser Aaron Fisher.
“Students spent the morning helping load and assist with gift selection for the visiting public,” Ross said.
Students also provided assistance with loading vehicles and other tasks.
“It was a great experience and they were happy to help those in need,” Ross said.
“It was great to see that people who are struggling were able to get gifts to give to their children,” said UHS senior Abby Ripplinger.
“How very grateful the people were for our help. They really appreciated the fact that we took the time to come in and help them,” said Shanna Dobmeier.
Upsala School Board Briefs
Other business coming before the Upsala School Board at its December meeting, Wednesday, included:
• Approved the certification of the 2019 payable in 2020 property tax levy at the maximum amount of $1.047 million, an increase of 8.76%;
• Approved the World’s Best Workforce summary report as presented by Supt. Vern Capelle;
• Approved a $1,000 donation from Sytek and a $100 donation from Gilleland Chevrolet for the new playground; and
• Approved quotes for electrical work of $12,094 from Michael’s Electric for the old gym, stage, cafeteria and band room; and $1,550 from Freeport Electric for the outside wall packs. The work is being done in stages, with other areas to be done in 2020.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
