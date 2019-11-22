For the second month, the Upsala School Board heard a presentation about replacing some or all of the school’s outdated lighting with LED fixtures. Mike Fuchs of Michael’s Electric spoke to the Board at Wednesday’s meeting, giving suggestions of which areas to replace first, and informed the Board of rebate options available through Minnesota Power.
“(Supt.) Vern (Capelle) and I walked through the school and looked at which areas would be most beneficial to do right now,” Fuchs said. “We looked at the highest-maintenance lights and the highest-use areas.”
The cafeteria, the old gym, the stage and the band room were the areas pinpointed as needing the new efficient low-energy usage lights first. There is currently a rebate available until Dec. 31, for linear high bay LED lights, which would be the best option for some of these areas. The work could be finished in 2020, but must be started in 2019.
There are other rebates which will still be in effect in 2020, so other areas of the interior and exterior of the school building could be done later.
Fuchs pointed out that he offers an additional three-year warranty on labor, beyond what is included with the fixtures.
“The school is pre-approved through Energy Insight for the rebates, which means they are guaranteed even if the project is completed in 2020,” said Fuchs.
Capelle will be gathering bids for the light replacement.
Upsala School Board Briefs
Other business that came before the Upsala School Board Wednesday, included:
• Receiving and approving the annual audit report from Jon Archer of Schlenner Wenner;
• Hearing how the fifth grade has grown significantly since the beginning of the school year;
• Approving the hiring of a 1.0 FTE teacher to reduce class sizes in grades 5-8, hopefully beginning in January;
• Listening to Supt. Vern Capelle’s report on snow removal and a request to remove a section of curb at the edge of the parking lot to facilitate that. The Board discussed possibly putting a ramp in place instead;
• Approving an anonymous donation of $10,000 to be used where needed in support of Upsala Area Schools;
• Approving a $950 grant from Central Minnesota Builders Association;
• Adopting a resolution designating the combined polling place for multiple precincts as Stearns Bank;
• Approving the only quote received for snow removal from Andy Harren, who did it last year, for $100 per hour with a two-hour minimum and $80 per hour over two hours;
• Approving the increase in fees for community use of facilities per Policy 902: classroom fees from $10 for the first four hours to $25, with additional hours increase from $5/hour to $10/hour. All other facility areas increase from $25 for the first four hours to $50, with additional hours increase from $5/hour to $10/hour;
• Approving the $10,245 quote from Ruehling Associates, Inc. to repair the auditorium architectural lighting that was fried by lightning in September. The cost is covered by insurance;
• Approving equipment donations from Mid-State Education District of Promethean Projector PMR 30, ActivBoard 100 (white board) minus mount brackets, and Wall Arm Mount Kit minus mount brackets; and
• Approving the sale of the district’s old (non-operational) pickup to Wade Lange for $100.
The next regular meeting of the Upsala School Board is Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center. The annual Truth in Taxation meeting will precede the regular meeting, starting at 7 p.m.
