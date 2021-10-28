A proposed capital projects referendum will be put to a vote for the second time in Upsala, Tuesday, Nov. 2. The referendum first came up for a vote in May, but failed with only 25% of eligible voters casting a vote.
“Our main goal this time around was to promote a bigger voter turnout,” said Supt. Vern Capelle.
The election hours will be 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Stearns Bank/Upsala City Hall building.
The exact wording of the referendum is:
“Shall the school board of Independent School District No. 487 (Upsala Area Schools) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $7,630,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction of secure entrances and security and safety improvements, the construction, remodeling and equipping of an early childhood classroom, elementary classrooms, a career technical education classroom, administrative offices, fitness classroom facilities, storage facilities, upgrades to accessibility, HVAC, electrical systems and roofing, the installation of dehumidification improvements, upgrades to the bus garage, the construction, remodeling and equipping of a van/equipment garage, and the construction and equipping of a grandstand, press box and concession areas?”
Since the May election, some adjustments were made to the original proposal. There were cost adjustments due to inflation. A portion of the roof replacement which was included in May has already been repaired, due to leaking, for instance. The carpet in one elementary classroom also required timely replacement.
Three informational meetings have been held in the community in the past few weeks. Information pertaining to the referendum is also posted on the school’s website.
Information provided by Ehlers, the company that organized the referendum initiative in the spring, indicates that the school building bond agricultural credit has increased. It was 40% for property taxes payable in 2018 and 2019, but increased to 50% in 2020. It further increased to 55% for property taxes payable in 2021 and will increase again to 60% for taxes payable in 2022 and 70% for taxes payable in 2023 and thereafter.
The projected tax impact on a homestead valued at $150,000 for taxes payable in 2022 is $75.
“The project encompasses a number of deferred maintenance and remodeling projects that are much needed. Our HVAC systems/roofing/bus and fleet storage/facility spacing are currently in need of upgrades and/or replacement,” Capelle said. “To accomplish all of this work over time without the bond referendum would take many years and would likely result in some projects not being completed due to budget constraints. Our goal is to bring our facility up to a standard of quality that allows us to operate effectively and efficiently for many years to come.”
Upsala School Board Briefs In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:
• Heard about K-12 Parent/Teacher Conferences will be held Nov. 11 and 15, from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Parents have the option to do it in person or through virtual conferences. There will be a Dollars for Scholars bake sale during these times;
• Was updated on progress to repair and replace materials in the greenhouse and storage shed, which were damaged in an August storm;
• Learned about the possibility of converting the school’s heating systems from low pressure steam to hot water. “We are just beginning these discussions and there has been no decision to convert made at this time,” said Supt Vern Capelle;
• Approved the following donations: $25 from anonymous and $250 from the Snappy Elmdalers 4-H Club for the playground; $755 from Central Minnesota Credit Union football tailgate party and hand sanitizer from Grey Eagle/Burtrum Lions;
• Approved the contract for Don Ehrenberg as head custodian. Also approved contracts for custodians Joey Fuchs and Nicole Frie;
• Approved a contract for part-time paraprofessional Erica Evoniuk;
• Approved a student teaching agreement with Southwest Minnesota State University for the 2021-2022 school year;
• Approved a request from Wade Lange to pay out his severance pay;
• Approved a long-term medical leave of absence for Tom Riitters;
• Approved a contract for paraprofessional Chelsey Wolbeck, to begin in November; and
• Approved the resignation from administrative assistant Mel Daniels.
There will be a special meeting of the Upsala School Board to canvass the results of the election, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
