A capital projects referendum in the Upsala School District, failed for a second time, Tuesday. Of the total 550 votes, 218 voted in favor and 332 against. Approximately 41% of the district’s potential 1,341 voters cast a ballot. In the last vote in May, 25% cast a ballot.
The referendum was for capital improvements for which bonds would be issued, in an amount not to exceed $7.630 million.
The funds would have been used to update school sites and facilities, including the construction of secure entrances and security and safety improvements.
If the referendum had passed, those funds would also have been used for the construction, remodeling and equipping of an early childhood classroom, elementary classrooms, a career technical education classroom, administrative offices, fitness classroom facilities and storage facilities.
In addition, upgrades to accessibility would have been done, as well as to HVAC, electrical systems and roofing, the installation of dehumidification improvements, upgrades to the bus garage, the construction, remodeling and equipping of a van/equipment garage, and the construction and equipping of a grandstand, press box and concession areas.
“We’re very disappointed that the referendum failed. The projects that we planned to complete if successful would have provided needed maintenance and upgrades to our facility,” said Upsala Supt. Vern Capelle.
He said he was unsure what the School Board will decide to do going forward.
“The issues we are dealing with will have to be addressed one way or the other. We will have to collect some data from the community to gauge what issues caused the negative vote and try to draft a plan that the community will support,” Capelle said.
