Upsala homecoming

Upsala Area Schools announced its homecoming queen and king candidates. The include front row (from left): queen candidates Katy Jensen, Kylie Roerick, Kaitlyn George, Rachel Ainali and Abby Klein. Back row: king candidates Tyler Smieja, Micah Ripplinger, Peyton Soltis, Luke Harren and Levi Lampert. Coronation is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. in the Upsala Auditorium.

