An Upsala man was injured Thursday, Sept. 3, in a farming accident near Upsala.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 10:31 a.m. that an accident had occurred on 60th Avenue, about one mile southeast of Upsala in Elmdale Township.

Kenneth Wielenberg, 41, of Upsala, was unloading silage out of a silage box trailer, the Sheriff’s Office said. At one point, the auger got clogged with silage and Wielenberg attempted to clear it when his right arm got caught in the auger. Wielenberg was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III, with extensive injuries to his right arm.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Upsala Fire Department, Upsala First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

