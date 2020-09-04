An Upsala man was injured Thursday, Sept. 3, in a farming accident near Upsala.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 10:31 a.m. that an accident had occurred on 60th Avenue, about one mile southeast of Upsala in Elmdale Township.
Kenneth Wielenberg, 41, of Upsala, was unloading silage out of a silage box trailer, the Sheriff’s Office said. At one point, the auger got clogged with silage and Wielenberg attempted to clear it when his right arm got caught in the auger. Wielenberg was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by Life Link III, with extensive injuries to his right arm.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Upsala Fire Department, Upsala First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.