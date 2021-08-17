An Upsala resident sustained head injuries Saturday, Aug. 14, in an ATV accident.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in about 11:37 p.m., that the accident occurred on First Avenue West, in Upsala.
Daniel Burggraff, 58, was driving an ATV in the city of Upsala. The Sheriff’s Office said Burggraff fell off the ATV and sustained injuries to his head. He was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The case is still under investigation.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Upsala First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
