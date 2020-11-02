Despite other school districts changing their learning models due to pandemic case numbers rising, Upsala School District has been able to maintain the in-person learning model this school year. This has required making some adjustments in staffing at the school.
“Due to the pandemic, we have not been hiring substitutes from outside the district and have been covering teacher absences with district staff,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. “Hiring a full-time sub will allow us to cover classes in the event of teacher absences without having to use other teachers during their prep times.”
The school board approved the hiring at its October meeting, Wednesday. The board also authorized the hiring of an additional paraprofessional.
“The additional para will help support students in classes that have large section sizes. This will allow more personalized instruction and also assist with students who may be distance learning,” Capelle said.
The district recently drafted a letter to the community that explained the data points it uses when assessing the current learning plan and the need for a transition due to increasing COVID case numbers across the county.
Some of the things taken into consideration for the learning plan include local/school case rates, county case rates, impact on special populations, activities/location of events, staffing, and risks to the facilities.
“Our local numbers have stayed relatively low compared to other areas, which is the reason we have remained in our current in-person learning model. We wanted to provide the community and staff with the data and rationale behind our decision making,” said Capelle. “As area cases continue to rise, we may need to transition to a more restrictive learning plan. We are continuing to assess multiple data points and collaborate with local public health officials to in determining our learning plans.”
Upsala School Board Briefs
Other business coming before the Upsala School Board at its monthly meeting, Wednesday, included:
• Discussing an offer made by Clearwire/Sprint/T-Mobile to purchase the district’s FCC license for educational broadband services. The company is currently in year 14 of a 30-year lease of the license and has offered to purchase the license outright and terminate the current lease. The Board decided to continue with the current lease arrangement. “The primary reason behind this decision is the lease agreement generates monthly revenue, with an annual escalation that will remain effective until the lease terminates in 2037. Selling the license would include one-time revenue and would terminate the current lease,” said Supt. Vern Capelle;
• Approving an anonymous donation of $10,000 to the district;
• Approving donations from the Upsala Lions Club of $300 for the athletic department and $2,500 for Dollars for Scholars;
• Approving the equipment bid of $855 by Mike Gerads for the lawn mower/sweeper;
• Approving the trade-in amount of $7,000 for the tractor/snow blower to Woller Equipment to be used toward a new skid loader;
• Approving a contract for “in-school” services with Bayada Home Health Care for the 2020-2021 school year; and
• Approving a contract for career adviser services with Rural Minnesota CEP.
The next meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center to canvass election results.
The next regular meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
