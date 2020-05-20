Upsala High School announced the top five honor graduates for the Class of 2020.
They include:
Amber Biniek is the daughter of Charles and Sheila Biniek of Bowlus. She will graduate with a 4.00 gpa and will be honored as a Class of 2020 valedictorian.
During high school, she participated in varsity volleyball, varsity basketball, varsity softball, concert band, pep band, National Honor Society (NHS), Student Council secretary, senior class representative, and the M & M Student Mentoring Program.
Biniek intends to attend the University of Minnesota, Duluth and obtain her degree in optometry.
Peyton Guthrie is the daughter of Ronald and Annette Guthrie of Swanville. She will graduate as a Class of 2020 valedictorian, having earned a 4.00 gpa.
During high school, she was senior class vice president and participated in varsity track and field, Knowledge Bowl, where she earned first place in Prairie Conference and 11th in Minnesota state competition; concert choir and Drama Club.
Guthrie plans to attend the Salon Professional Academy in North Dakota to pursue a degree in esthesiology.
Laura Lange is the daughter of Darren and Tamara Lange of Burtrum. She too will graduate with a 4.00 gpa and will be honored as a Class of 2020 valedictorian.
During her high school career, Lange was involved in varsity volleyball, varsity basketball, varsity softball, concert band, jazz and pep band, served as the NHS treasurer, was on Student Council, serving as its vice president and was part of the M & M Student Mentoring Program, and earned the ExCEL Award.
Lange plans to attend North Dakota State Univeristy to major in business administration and retail merchandising.
Collin Prom is the son of DJ and JoAnne Prom of Swanville. He will graduate with a 4.00 gpa and will be honored as another Class of 2020 valedictorian.
During his high school career, Prom has been involved in varsity football, varsity basketball, varsity track and field, M & M Student Mentoring Program, NHS, Student Council, drama, Knowledge Bowl, where he received first place in Prairie Conference and 11th in Minnesota state competition; concert band, concert choir, Drama Club, jazz and pep band. Prom also received the ExCEL Award and participated in Boy’s State.
Prom has been admitted to the University of Mary where he will pursue a degree in physical therapy.
Isaiah Wardlaw is the son of Terry and Sara Wardlaw of Holdingford. He will graduate with a 3.947 gpa and will be honored as the Class of 2020 salutatorian.
During his high school career, he was involved in FIRST Robotics Team 4480, Upsala concert band, jazz and pep band, Knowledge Bowl, where he received a first place in Prairie Conference and 11th in Minnesota state competition, trap shooting, M & M Mentoring Program, NHS and student government.
If accepted from the wait list, Wardlaw will attend Harvard University. Otherwise, he will attend the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities to pursue a degree in computer science.
