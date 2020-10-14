upsala homecoming

The homecoming coronation at Upsala Area Schools will be Sunday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m. in the school auditorium. Only the homecoming court and parents of the court will be permitted and parents must wear masks. The event will be streamed live on the school’s Facebook page. Due to the pandemic, this year’s homecoming is limited to only seniors, and there will be no dance. Candidates include front row (from left): King candidates Johnny Mayer, Wil Leners and Zach Bartkowicz and queen candidates Paige Binek, Emma Kremers and Shanna Dobmeier. Back row: King candidates Tommaso Filagrana and Carter Johnson and queen candidates Audrey Thomas and Olivia Peterson.

