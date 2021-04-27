The city of Bowlus will hold a cleanup day for residents living within city limits of Bowlus Saturday, May 1, from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.,at Main Street north of the City Park. The city of Bowlus is sponsoring this event.
Items accepted are appliances (washers, dryers, refrigerators, etc.), one appliance per household accepted at no charge and additional appliances will be accepted for $10 each. Ammonia filled refrigerators will not be accepted. As for electronics (televisions, computer monitors and computers), one electronic item per household will be accepted at no charge and additional electronics will be accepted for $25 each.
Also, up to two car tires or two pickup truck tires will be accepted at no charge and any additional tires will be accepted at the following prices — car tires, $5 each, truck tires, $8 each, tractor tires at $15 each and semi-truck tires at $12 each. Price is double if rims are left on.
Residents of the city of Bowlus can take advantage of this convenient service to properly dispose of unwanted appliances, electronics and tires.
Household refuse will be accepted, but not demolition, construction or remodeling waste.
Persons with questions may call Jude Barnes at (320) 380-1106 or Joe Larson at (320) 733-3140.
