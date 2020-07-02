Little Falls Township would like to provide an update to the closed Roadways within Little Falls Township due to the June 30th, 2020 rainfall event. 113th Street is now closed from US Highway Route 10, westerly to 140th Avenue. This is in addition to the previous closures of 123rd Street East from Hillton Road to 140th Avenue, and, 140th Avenue South from 123rd Street to 113th Street. Both roadways will be closed for a week to ten (10) days depending on the weather and saturation level of the soil for repair.
