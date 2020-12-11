To the Editor:
Dictator/Governor Tim Walz is “COVID-19 partnering” with the cunning, long-currupt Minnesota Department of Health, presently under Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who, prior to COVID-19, failed massively at protecting Minnesota’s nursing home residents.
Commissioner Malcolm has now long presided over Minnesota’s overall population, her COVID-19 directives responsible for ruinous damage to Minnesota’s economy and people’s lives.
Malcolm’s inability or unwillingness to properly assess the horrific consequences of her COVID-19 directives bespeaks incomprehensible incompetency or worse.
Malcolm appears unconcerned with the accuracies of various COVID-19 tests (example, Antigen test) or providing uninflated, legitimate COVID-19 death/case counts, simultaneously obscuring the 99.5% recover rate and old age/infirmity as the primary driver of COVID-19 deaths.
Minnesotans are “hostages” for an upcoming “warp speed,” “fast tracked,” “emergency use,” new-concept “RNA” COVID-19 vaccine.
Minnesota’s health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first “guinea pigs” for this new “RNA concept” — never before used in any previous vaccines.
A Mayo Clinic vaccine expert predicted today’s COVID-19 precautions (masks, etc.) will long remain after the two-dose vaccine’s introduction — until its effectiveness is assessed.
Will America ever fully reopen or even survive as a democracy?
Ask Minnesota’s “roll over and play dead” leaders. — Donna Christianson, St. Cloud
