Minnesota 8th Congressional District Representative Pete Stauber will be in Little Falls Thursday, July 8, at 2:30 p.m. Stauber is delivering books from the Library of Congress to Morrison County United Way (MCUW) to be used in local library collections. This is part of the Library of Congress Surplus Books Program that is available to eligible non-profits who apply for the program. With guidance from Rep. Stauber’s office, MCUW felt the program fit well with their focus on literacy and applied to the program. Representative Stauber’s office requested and selected the books to be given to MCUW and took a very active role in this opportunity. There will be about 90 books ranging from children to adult selections including some workbooks. All books are in new condition.
MCUW is working with Coborn’s of Little Falls and the Little Falls Great River Regional Library location to provide free root beer floats to event attendees which will take place on the front lawn at the Little Falls library (located at 108 3rd St. NE in Little Falls) on Thursday, July 8th at 2:30 p.m.
Books will be used in a number of ways with MCUW distributing them to libraries in Morrison County. Any library including local schools, little library boxes or senior centers that would like to be considered for distribution now or in the future are asked to reach out to Meghann Boser, MCUW executive director at 320-632-5102. “We could not have done this program without the help of Representative Stauber and his team, we are grateful for all they have done and hope to work with them again.” Said Boser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.