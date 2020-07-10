Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken reported that on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, his office executed a search warrant reference to distribution of marijuana in the Pierz area. Within the past several days, officers with the Pierz Police Department learned that marijuana was being distributed from a residence located at 225 Park Ave. SE.
A search warrant was executed, and entry was made into the residence. Officers allegedly located 379.77 grams of marijuana, 8 grams or marijuana wax, and other items associated with the distribution of marijuana. Gabriel Rosekrans, 31, and Kaci Rosekrans, 30, were transported to the Morrison County Jail, where they are awaiting charges in this case. More arrests are expected in association with this case, Hanneken said.
"The Pierz Police Department reminds the public to call their local Police Department or Sheriff’s Office, if they suspect someone is selling or using a controlled substance," Hanneken said.
The Pierz Police Department was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
