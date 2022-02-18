Not many people consider Leviticus to be their favorite book of the Bible. In fact, I’ve heard of a few people who started reading the Bible, but when they got to Leviticus they gave up! Others have told me they’ve read it once, and doubt they’ll read it again.
I’m not sure if it’s because I like to be different, or for bigger reasons, but I am quite fond of Leviticus. The book is full of pictures: pictures of holiness, pictures of sacrifice, pictures of what relating to God is really like. If we want a good idea about what a relationship with God looks like, we can find a lot in this book of the Bible.
Perhaps my favorite thing about it is the section about sacrifices, which is found especially in chapters 1-7 and 22. Leviticus describes two basic kinds of sacrifices, which are roughly equivalent to gifts and fines. In the former category were the whole burnt offerings, peace offerings and freewill offerings. A person brought those to God at the tabernacle when they had joy in him, and wanted to give, just like we do when we give a special Christmas present to someone we love. We don’t owe them — we just want to show our love. The latter category consisted of sin offerings and guilt offerings. If a person “messed up” and broke one of the commandments by mistake, they were offered forgiveness, and they had to pay the fine — usually a goat or sheep or bull, depending on their personal wealth, their status in society, and the nature of the offense. By prescribing these sacrifices, God was reminding his people that their offenses were ultimately against him (see Genesis 39:9). But if you sinned “on purpose” (the Hebrew called it “sins of a high hand”) there was no sacrifice for you — the law condemned you outright.
Both of these two kinds of sacrifices, so gory and vivid in Old Testament days, find their fulfillment in the New Testament, first of all in Jesus Christ. The types of sacrifices that are similar to fines in today’s world pointed forward to what Jesus did on the cross — he paid the fine for the sin of the whole world. He paid for your sins and mine, for everyone’s! Behold the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, John the Baptist said. (John 1:29) Because of what Jesus did when he died, that type of sacrifice was abolished forever. God no longer charges fines for individual sins. He only did for the Israelites, to show them why Jesus needed to die — sin comes with a penalty that needs to be paid. Those sacrifices were a picture pointing to Jesus.
The type of sacrifices that are like gifts, find a parallel in the lives of Christians today. The book of Hebrews (13:15) puts it this way: Through him then let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that acknowledge his name.
Our praise is called a sacrifice. But it is not a sacrifice of penalty, it is a sacrifice of joy. When we love the Lord, we want to give him something. But God doesn’t need anything — he owns the whole world, he created everything, including everything we happen to own. What can we give him? Sometimes we hear “the best present is your presence,” and with God it is really that way. He loves you, and he is most delighted when your gift to him is yourself. Of course, you are his royal subject whether you like it or not, and he can rule over you with frightful power if necessary. But the type of relationship he wants with you, is to rejoice over you with his love (Zephaniah 3:17) and forgiveness (Acts 10:43), and to see you respond with a love and joy that delights to give a sacrifice of praise.
All of this speaks to the Christian practice known as the Lord’s Supper: it is also called mass or communion by different churches. The sacrifice present in this Christian ceremony is not ours, but Christ’s. He is the one who shed his blood for the sin of the world. So the Lord’s Supper is his gift to us, not our gift to him. Whenever you receive the Lord’s Supper, you are receiving a gift from the Lord when you trust in him for the forgiveness of your sins. Then our gift to him comes when you sing his praise, confess his name, go to him in prayer, and walk in his ways.
Leviticus lays out two kinds of sacrifices: fines and gifts. Because Jesus paid all of your fines at the cross, there are no more fines for you to pay. He has a gift for you. Have you a gift for him?
