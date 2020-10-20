Two people were killed Monday morning, when a vehicle traveling north on Highway 10 crossed a median and collided with four other vehicles.
Killed were Marie May Majaski, 61, of Little Falls, and Logan David Dewitz, 21, Wanamingo.
The Minnesota State Patrol said about 7:13 a.m. a vehicle with Hunter David Burow, 19, of Wanamingo and Dewitz, was traveling west (north) on Highway 10, south of 83rd Street in Bellevue Township when it crossed the center median and collided with the four other vehicles. According to the State Patrol, it is not known who was driving that vehicle, but neither was wearing a seat belt.
The other four vehicles included one driven by Alan Roy Majaski, 65, Little Falls, who was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, Marie was his passenger, both were wearing their seat belts.
Jerome Robert Barrett, 73, Nisswa was driving another of the vehicles, and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
Brooke Ann Phillips, 24, Iola, Wis., was driving a third vehicle and was not injured. She was wearing a seat belt.
Nova Serene Larson, 43, Baxter, was driving a fourth vehicle and was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was also wearing a seat belt.
Highway 10 near Royalton was closed for four hours due to the crash.
