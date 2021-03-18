A Bowlus teen and a Little Falls man were injured when their vehicles crashed in Elmdale Township Wednesday, March 17.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call of a two-vehicle accident about 7:48 a.m. The accident occurred at the intersection of 30th Street and 90th Avenue, approximately four miles east of Upsala, in Elmdale Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Vern Capelle, 58, of Little Falls, was traveling west on 30th Street and a 17-year-old male from Bowlus, was traveling south on 90th Avenue. The juvenile male’s vehicle slid through the stop sign and was struck by Capelle’s vehicle in the intersection.
The juvenile driver was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with serious injuries. Capelle was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with minor injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Upsala Fire Department, Upsala First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
