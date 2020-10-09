To the Editor:
Although President Trump voted absentee he doesn’t want you to vote without going to the polls. He is doing everything he can to eliminate voting.
He has filed numerous lawsuits in several states to stop vote by mail. He says there is voter fraud in these states despite his director of the FBI saying there is no fraud.
He appointed a contributor of his to be Postmaster General. Now there are several mail boxes in urban areas that have been removed, mail sorting machines have been taken off line and some of them destroyed, and overtime has been curtailed.
He will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election.
He has not condemned white supremacists. He told the Proud Boys to stand down and stand ready in case he loses the election.
He has instructed his base to go to polling places to intimidate and watch the process of voting.
In swing states with both legislative houses controlled by Republicans, he plans to go to court if he loses. This will tie up the electoral votes for the states. The legislators can then appoint electors that will vote for him ignoring the vote totals in the state. — Gary Gannon, Randall
