To the Editor:
Don’t base your judgment of Trump’s morality on unsubstantiated reporters, rumors and “anonymous sources.” What is morality in the terms of a politician? The most important judgment of morality of a politician is doing what you say you are going to do. No bait and switch, no false promises. That is honesty and integrity.
Here’s a list of Trump’s campaign promises that he followed through on. Trump moved Israel’s embassy to Jerusalem. Passed the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.” Protected religious liberties of all Americans. Appointed three outstanding and strong pro-life justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. Implemented criminal justice reform. Strengthened our military. He canceled the Iran deal that had the U.S. sending billions of U.S. dollars in cash to Iran, a country sitting on one of the largest oil reserves in the world, but is strangely interested in nuclear power. I’m sure Iran’s call to exterminate Israel and America are purely coincidental. — Irene Wenzel, Little Falls
