To the Editor:
In the race for president, there is only one candidate we can trust to fight for our values and a strong economy. That person is President Trump. Joe Biden would be a disaster for America.
Under the Obama-Biden administration, China was given an unfair advantage on trade. China was allowed to steal America’s patents, intellectual property and top scientific and medical research. Chinese students attending our universities stole the research and sent it back to China.
Under Obama-Biden, jobs and businesses left America for Mexico and China. Trump stopped these disastrous trade deals with China. The president told China the “jig was up.” We need a president who stands up to China.
On the important issue of Christian moral values, Biden supports late-term abortions and taxpayer funding for abortions. This makes Biden unfit for the presidency. President Trump has appointed three outstanding pro-life U.S. Supreme Court justices.
Biden’s choice for vice president is Kamala Harris. Harris voted “no” to legislation to provide protections for babies who survive an abortion. Harris last year attacked a federal judge nominee for his being a member of the Catholic Knights of Columbus. Clearly, Biden and Harris are anti-Catholic and the personification of evil. — Jerome Czech, Little Falls
