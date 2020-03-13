To the Editor:
I fully support the Constitution of the United States of America and believe in free speech but, when the Bernie Bros start proclaiming their Marxist propaganda — when the socialist radicals try to persuade others of the low cost of Medicare for all, I cringe. Wow.
They recite all sorts of imagined numbers, Yale studies and fake news. Bernie doesn’t even know the cost of his unaffordable proposals. He has no idea.
Bernie has been nothing but a do nothing parasite during his years of government involvement. He can show zero accomplishments. Unless you give him credit for honeymooning in the former Soviet Union or heaping praise on the Castros for their wonderful literacy program.
I have a difficult time understanding how the comrades can be so foolish to as to vote for this clown to the office of POTUS.
Personally, I don’t think he is qualified for dog catcher. My apologies to all dog catchers I just offended.
As for me, I will be voting for the great man that is well on his way to making America great (despite House majority idiots).
My vote goes to Donald J. Trump. — Bill Krivanek, Upsala
