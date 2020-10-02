To the Editor:
Trump is not a patriot, he only cares about himself. He is a liar, a cheat and rules as a dictator. Trump calls our deceased veterans “suckers and losers” according to The Atlantic and supported by CNN and Fox News. This is the guy that called John McCain a loser because he was captured and held prisoner of war for five years,
Now we found out that Trump paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017. He paid “zero” taxes in 10 of the last 15 years. I pay much more than $750 a year and I am sure the majority of people do. Our taxes pay for services and protections our government provides.
He says he is smart for not paying taxes. He is a fraud and a crook. There were Trump steaks, Trump wines, Trump University and his charity Trump Foundation all of which are no more because of the laws he broke. There was the Access Hollywood tape, the hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, Playboy playmate Karen McDougall and others. There are still sexual assault cases in courts against him.
He has no soul. It is time to start the chant, “Lock him up!” — Cathy Adamek, Randall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.