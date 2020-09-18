To the Editor:
Many single-issue Christian voters say they can’t vote for Joe Biden because of his stance on abortion, that they’ll vote for Trump because he is pro-life.
The Bible and Jesus have far more to say about pride, abusing power to mistreat the poor, lying, than about abortion. How can you turn a blind eye to all these behaviors of Trump that are in opposition to the heart and character of Christ? Joe Biden as a Christian, has wrestled with his faith regarding abortion. He has concluded the way to reduce abortions is by supporting financial and medical policies that give pregnant women hope as they are struggling with a decision regarding abortion.
Between 1981 and 2016 the sharpest decline in abortion rates occurred under Democratic presidents, especially under Obama due to access to contraception under the ACA. Between 2011 and 2015, 57% of the decline occurred in states that had not enacted new abortion restrictions — evidence that pursuing legal action is neither necessary nor effective.
Trump has demonstrated he does not value life — of the poor, refugees, women, people during a pandemic, or people who disagree with him. You cannot use Christ or the Bible to say Donald Trump is pro-life. — Charlotte Czech, Richfield (formerly of Little Falls)
