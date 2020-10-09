To the Editor:
President Trump left a protected life to run for president. Because he is a successful businessman, he felt he could make America great again. He’s not a polished politician. Yes, he is very self-centered, yes he tweets (the only way he can get his message out). President Trump made many promises and kept them. Not like a politician who promises everything and produces nothing.
I believe the left has accused our president of everything they are doing to distract from their behavior.
I urge President Trump to release all investigation into Russian collusion, redacting classified information, the Muller probe and Benghazi, fast and furious. Let the voters see it all.
I pray God keeps our Christian faith alive and growing in America. Thanks be to God.
I remain a loyal American, God-loving and believing. I’m very saddened at the disrespect the leftists show. — Shirley Stukey, Hillman
