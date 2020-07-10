The driver of a pickup backed into the front of Lloyd’s Liquor Wednesday afternoon, July 8, causing severe damage to the building front, as well as to product inside. Details were not available from law enforcement or Lloyd Boeder, owner of the business, by press time, as the case is under investigation.
