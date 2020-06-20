Trolling for the Troops is an annual Central Minnesota fishing event designed to bring together older veterans and younger soldiers who have recently returned from a deployment. Well-known professional fishermen guide a veteran and a soldier for a fun, exciting, day of fishing “in boats that make heads turn”, according to the event website.
The event was started in 2010, by Col. Scott St. Sauver, who was then commander of Camp Ripley.
“We have the DAV deer hunt that started in 1991, which inspired the DAV turkey hunt. Col. St. Sauver wanted to get veterans and service members together out on the water for fishing and to open a conversation together,” said Thomas Kramin, soon-to-be coordinator for the MN Veterans Outdoors program. He is also the state chairman for the Elks veterans services community.
Kramin has been involved with Trolling for the Troops since the beginning. He is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.
“About 50 professional fishing guides from around the country bring their own boats and take out the veterans on either the Mississippi River or Mille Lacs Lake,” Kramin said.
This year’s event was due to take place June 4-6, but was postponed. Final determination on an event this year will be made, July 7.
“Many of the people we work with are in the higher-risk group (for coronavirus) and we want to make sure everyone is safe,” he said.
Trolling for the Troops serves an age group of people who like to fish, but maybe don’t want to be in a boat alone anymore. Maybe they don’t have the opportunity to fish anymore, Kramin said.
“They’re more isolated. We like to get them out of their home or out of the facility where they live and into a boat for some outdoor recreational activity,” he said. “Just the fact that they’re out in the fresh air and on the water with someone who can relate to their experiences is so good.”
Participants talk about the healing power of being together out on the water, referring to their time as “recreational therapy.”
Sgt. Tim Krouth, community relations specialist at Camp Ripley, first participated in the event in 2012, as a service member recently returned from a deployment. He was paired with a vet from Blaine who had served in Vietnam.
“It was eye-opening, that we experienced the same things after being home. His welcome home and ceremonies was very different. But even with a 50+ year time difference, we experienced some of the same things; we could still relate,” Krouth said. “Being a younger soldier, to be able to have that camaraderie, that relationship, was so good.”
The goal of the program is to have new applicants each year, although some people do participate more than once. There are always more applicants than there are spots.
“We have to narrow it down to about 50 veterans and 50 active-duty service members. It depends on how many professional guides there are. Last year, we had 53,” Kramin said.
Everyone involved with the program, including the guides, volunteer their time and expertise.
“It’s a fabulous program – I wish we could do it more often, to give veterans more experiences like this,” said Krouth.
Sponsors for the event include: American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Veterans 4 Veterans, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Upper Mississippi River Smallies club, Scheels, Reeds Sporting Goods, Northland Fishing Tackle, Warrior Boats, Alumacraft, Berkley Fishing, Brainerd Signs, American Foods Group, ATS Printing, Skeeter Boats, Tufts Bait and Tackle, Terry’s Boat Harbor, Lindner Media, Wired2Fish, Lew’s Fishing, and Juice Bait Company.
Participants in the event are all Minnesota residents. Lodging and meals are provided. Prizes are awarded to the best anglers.
Details about the program can be found online at www.mnvetsoutdoors.org or questions about the event can be directed to Thomas Kramin at (320) 292-5996 or email mnvetsoutdoors@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.