Little Falls Community High School has announced that Trista Theimer was chosen as the Girl of the Month for February. She is the daughter of Troy and Tina Theimer.
Theimer is a two-year member of the Little Falls Honor Society and is ever-present on the Little Falls Community High School A honor roll. She has also been recognized as the Flyer Pride Student of the Month as a junior and has been selected as a LINK Leader for two years based upon her commitment to making the high school an inviting place to all.
Athletic activities demand a good deal of Theimer’s time. Soccer is her activity of choice in the fall where she has definitely made her mark on the program that she captained as a junior and a senior. In addition to being named All-Conference Honorable Mention as a junior and All-Conference as a senior, Theimer has earned the Most Improved, Team Spirit, MVP, Most Hustle and Best Defensive Player awards during the course of her high school career. Theimer has also been extremely dedicated to the Olympic Weightlifting club.
Volunteer activities for Theimer are many and varied. She has been active in her church community providing care for children in the church nursery and has also spent time coaching young athletes in lifting. Making telephone calls to homeowners regarding the Day of Caring, giving her time to the Humane Society and participating in the Friendship Retreat with middle school students are also activities of Theimer.
“One of the first things a person notices about Trista is her upbeat and friendly personality. She immediately puts you at ease with her warm greetings and smiles,” said Anne Graeve, high school chemistry teacher. “Then, you notice Trista’s determination to do things to the best of her ability and the mature way she handles situations when they don’t go her way. She has the enviable capacity to dust herself off, move forward without blaming others or herself and continue having a can-do attitude. Because of these and other qualities, Trista is a valued and respected person in class, on a team and in our community — leading by example and bringing a ray of sunshine to others’ lives.”
Tara Jordan, LFCHS health and physical science teacher, said, “Trista comes to school every day with a smile on her face and a desire to learn. She is dedicated to being the best version of herself and puts tremendous effort into everything she does. Trista’s ambition, drive and determination are evident on the soccer field, in the weight room and in the classroom as she has been extremely successful at setting and accomplishing her goals. Trista is supportive and collaborative with her peers and is willing to engage with anyone, making her a great role model for all students in our school. She has a positive influence on others and is always willing to lend a helping hand.”
Theimer enjoys playing soccer, participating in Olympic weightlifting and devoting time to painting, hunting and fishing during her free time. She especially likes the summer.
After graduation, Theimer plans to attend St. Ben’s to pursue a degree in nursing with a minor in psychology. She also looks forward to playing soccer for the Bennies.
