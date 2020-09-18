To the Editor:
This would be a good idea to pass on to anyone having to use a mask and has hearing aids.
A couple of weeks ago on Channel 45, they had a news item that many people are losing their hearing aids. They suggested instead of putting their masks over their ears, just to hook the string on large paper clips around the back of your head.
I haven’t lost one yet, but when removing the mask, the hearing aid hooked on it. I doubt if a man would do what I did, but I bought a pack of hair clips and used that. It works great and looks good — Bea Golombecki, Swanville
